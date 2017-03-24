Awards flowing in for Central's Kobe King

Kobe King celebrates after leading Central High School to a Division 2 state title at the Kohl Center.

Senior will play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season.

First he committed to the University of Wisconsin on a basketball scholarship.

Then his team lived up to its No. 1 ranking with a Division 2 state title.

Just before Central High School's boys basketball team capped off that 26-2 season, bringing a state title to La Crosse for the first time in 92 years, Kobe King was named Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

This week, the senior was given another award, named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin.

The honor allows King, who averaged 32 points in his final three games, to give a $1,000 grant to an athletic organization of his choosing.

King, who scored 2,060 points during his Central career, averaged 27.0 points, 8.9 rebounds this season.

King earned one more honor this week from the WBCA. He was named to the Division 2 all-state team, along with teammate Bailey Kale, who averaged 17.6 points.

Onalaska’s Tyler Hughes earned honorable mention.