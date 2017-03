Most of money will be used by police dept. to purchase three vehicles.

The city of Onalaska has a few plans for a $242,000 loan from the state trust fund.

The funds, approved by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, should pay for three new police vehicles, according to Onalaska police chief Jeff Trotnic.

That's where a majority of the money will go, while the leftovers will help improve some buildings and get aerial photographs of the city.