Could be another year to progress the Myrick Zoo duck house

Restoring the zoo, itself, could cost $13 million.

The renewal of the Myrick Park duck house could take another year.

Members of the Myrick Park community group are continuing to meet and talk about ways to revive portions of the former zoo, which closed several years ago.

Last March, La Crosse parks and rec director Steve Carlyon said it would cost about $13 million to bring back the zoo.

The group's equipment director Randy Thompson told WIZM there is progress on restoring the duck pond and the existing duck house that still stands.

"I can't really say there's going to be much showing this year," Thompson admitted. "We're shooting for 2018.

"With the grants and everything that we applied for, that takes time to come through."

The pond, which used to surround the duck house, has been filled in and blueprints have been drawn up to help volunteers restore the small house.

The committee has more meetings planned yet this year.