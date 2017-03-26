Business groups oppose sales tax on ballot

Downtown Mainstreet among the groups saying no to tax

A week out from an advisory referendum in La Crosse county on adding another half percent to the sales tax in the county.

There remains uncertainty about the proposal. Especially with some business groups.

Downtown Mainstreet is among the groups whose members recently voted to oppose the tax.

Executive director Robin Moses says, just too many concerns about what's called a premier resort area tax.

A couple concerns she cited: "Which businesses for sure will have to collect it, which won't. And what kind of inequity that creates for our businesses here in downtown."

Besides Downtown Mainstreet; the county Tavern League, Area Chamber of Commerce, and North La Crosse Business Association all have opposed the tax.

Supporters say they want revenue from the tax to fix roads. Critics say there's nothing that prevents the county from using it for nearly any other kind of spending.

An advisory referendum is just the first step towards putting the special sales tax in place.

The state legislature would also have to agree to allow the tax.