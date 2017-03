La Crosse's mall now has a very big space to fill.

The Macy's store at the mall shut down on Sunday, two months after the closing was announced.

The store, which occupied a 100,000-square-foot space, was a Dayton's store when Valley View opened for business in the summer of 1980.

There were few items left for sale in the store on Sunday, with much of the activity around the store involving taking racks and other store equipment out of the building.

Mall management has not announced yet what might go into the former Macy's storefront.