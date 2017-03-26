Highway 16 traffic snarls start today

A couple of Hwy. 16 projects in La Crosse scheduled to start today could cause some traffic snarls.

The west bound lane of La Crosse Street from 7th to West Ave. and 7th St. from La Crosse to Cass St. will be closed for some underground water and sewer work. That's supposed to last just a few days.

The bigger project is the roundabout at 7th and Cass. That's scheduled to start this week and will mean closures at various times at Cass intersections from 4th to 8th Streets.

The roundabout project is expected to continue for three months.

The roundabout is part of a $2.3 million project that's been in the works for several years.