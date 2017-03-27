 

  

Monday - March 27, 2017

Weber Center director gets job in Des Moines

David Kilpatrick is returning to Iowa.

The leading man at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts and the La Crosse Community Theatre is taking a job with the Des Moines Community Playhouse. 

David Kilpatrick came to La Crosse from Amana, Iowa seven years ago, to become the LCT's executive director. 

Kilpatrick also became director of the Weber Center when LCT moved into that new building a short time later. 

He begins his new job in Des Moines in May.

Officials with the theatre and the Weber Center are working out plans to replace Kilpatrick.

 


 

