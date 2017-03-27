 

  

Monday - March 27, 2017 11:34 am

Evers has distinct money edge in Superintendent's race

Written by
Evers has distinct money edge in Superintendent&#039;s race

Fundraising in non-partisan race coming from partisan sources.

MADISON, Wis. — State Superintendent Tony Evers continues to far outpace challenger Lowell Holtz in fundraising with the April 4 election just a week away.

Evers said Monday that he had raised nearly $218,000 from Feb. 7 through March 20, about two-and-a-half times more than Holtz who brought in $87,000.

Evers also had more than twice as much cash on hand with nearly $75,000 while Holtz has $30,000.

Holtz's report shows he's benefiting from Republican donors in the officially nonpartisan race. He's received $25,000 from GOP mega donors Richard and Liz Uihlein. The Uihleins founded Uline Corp. in Pleasant Prairie in 1980.

Holtz also got donations from Republican parties in 14 Wisconsin counties as well as a $1,000 donation from the campaign committee of former Republican state Senate President Mary Lazich.

Published in Local News
Associated Press

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Associated Press

More in this category: « Weber Center director gets job in Des Moines

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR