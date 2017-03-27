Into its 20th year, La Crosse-based conservation group looks ahead to yet more greener pastures.

MIssissippi Valley Conservancy Executive director Carol Abrahzon says the organization still has a waiting list of people who want help permanently protecting their properties from development in the Coulee Region.

There's no plans to slow down their efforts now.

"We want to continue to build the organization," Abrahamazon said, "And make sure that we have every person that would like to do that with their property be rest-assured that when they're gone they're property remains the way it is today."

The Conservancy just this weekend celebrated their 20th year at an annual meeting.

Abrahamzon says, after the group's founding in 1997, it took a few years to protect its first few acres. Now, there's close to 19,000 in some sort of conservancy.

Abrahamzon says they're shooting for 20,000 acres by the end of the year.