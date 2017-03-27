 

  

Hoop dreams still in talks at La Crosse Center

Local man awarded ABA basketball franchise late last year
 
There's still a chance of a semi-pro basketball team playing this year at the La Crosse Center.
 
The arena manager, Art Fahey, has spoken with officials from the American Basketball Association about having a local team ready for the 2017-18 season.
 
Fahey says the board has to wait for more information from the league before scheduling anything.
 
The ABA granted a franchise called the La Crosse Showtime to local investor Scott Pooler back in October.
 
The last minor league basketball team based at the La Crosse Center was the Bobcats of the CBA, from 1996 to 2001.
 
 
 
