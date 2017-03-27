Cleaning man accused of thefts wants out of jail

Accused of stealing money from more than a dozen cash boxes

A Holmen man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars from lock boxes at car dealerships is getting impatient, waiting for his case to be heard.

Lucas Horstman is charged with two dozen counts of breaking into cash registers at two Dahl Motors locations.

Horstman was arrested on March 1st, and told a La Crosse judge that he wanted to be released from jail.

He also questioned the nature of the charges, arguing that he didn't break into the cash boxes, but had a key to open them.



Court records show that Horstman has not reached a plea agreement yet, but is awaiting trial.

He does have other charges pending in Houston County, and may be allowed to go to Minnesota to get those court cases concluded first.



