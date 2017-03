The roller-skating carhops will be out today at Rudy's.

If March Madness and orange traffic cones aren't a sure sign of spring for you, how about this?

Drive-in restaurant season is starting.

Rudy's on La Crosse Street opens today for the season.

Owner Gary Rudy says rotten weather has forced the opening to be later than the mid-March date they prefer.



Rudy says there's still a niche for outdoor, drive-up dining in La Crosse.

He's planning to bring in some bike racks to help attract more bicycle riders this season.