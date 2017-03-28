Interviews with health providers show challenges tackling addiction

The La Crosse County Health Department spent the last few months interviewing health and addiction providers in the area, on the best way to win the war on addiction.

Joe Larson with the Health Department gave a report to the Heroin Task Force last month, about some of the themes that came out with those interviews.

Larson says the term "culture" came up often as a challenge providers face.

Larson said, "There is a culture in La Crosse that is accepting of a lot of things, and that drinking culture, really kind of promotes some of these activities."

Larson also added providers were concerned that access to treatment was only available if you were financially well off or had insurance, as well as a lack of compassion.

"Many stories of people meeting with the community or the provider, and not seeing the empathy that people with other diseases have."

Larson says that adds to the likelihood someone would not get help.

Another common response was the need to try and get the most out of dwindling resources.