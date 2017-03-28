GOP state senator opposes plan to allow concealed carry without permit

MADISON, Wis.--A Republican-backed proposal to allow Wisconsin residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit is drawing opposition from at least one Republican member of the state Senate.

Sen. Luther Olsen says he opposes the bill that was circulated Tuesday for co-sponsors. He says it's important for people wanting to carry concealed weapons to get firearm safety training.

He also opposes changes under the bill that would allow concealed weapons on school grounds that don't prohibit them.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is ``generally supportive'' of the bill and will monitor public support before determining next steps.

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action praised the Wisconsin bill, which would make the state the 13th to pass a so-called ``constitutional carry'' law.