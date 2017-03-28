 

  

Tuesday - March 28, 2017 10:55 am

GOP state senator opposes plan to allow concealed carry without permit

Written by
GOP state senator opposes plan to allow concealed carry without permit

 

Wisconsin could be 13th to pass "constitutional carry."

MADISON, Wis.--A Republican-backed proposal to allow Wisconsin residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit is drawing opposition from at least one Republican member of the state Senate. 

Sen. Luther Olsen says he opposes the bill that was circulated Tuesday for co-sponsors. He says it's important for people wanting to carry concealed weapons to get firearm safety training.

He also opposes changes under the bill that would allow concealed weapons on school grounds that don't prohibit them. 

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is ``generally supportive'' of the bill and will monitor public support before determining next steps. 

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action praised the Wisconsin bill, which would make the state the 13th to pass a so-called ``constitutional carry'' law. 

 

Published in Local News
Associated Press

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Associated Press

More in this category: « Interviews with health providers show challenges tackling addiction Local orthodontist takes care of debt on student lunch accounts »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR