The Onalaska School Board accepted a donation last night from a local orthodonist which will take care of the balance that parents owe on school lunch accounts.

Dr. Dave Kujak, of Kujak Orthodontics, gave four thousand dollars to take care of the debt.

Superintendent Fran Finco says many of these families just face emergency type situations

"You have monthly bills and you are about to send your check to the school, and then maybe your car breaks down, or something happens at home and you need a new hot water heater. Things just get pushed behind. He wanted to take care of the existing balance."

Kujak apparently had heard of the struggles through social media, and decided to help out.

Kujak says there is no better feeling than donating to schools and children when they are in need.