Wright gets probation for stabbing mother

La Crosse man ordered not to drink, and to have no contact with mother

When a south La Crosse woman ran from her Ferry St. house in January with a stab wound to the back, her adult son was arrested for the knife attack. 

Today, Andrew Wright pleads 'no contest' to the stabbing, and is sentenced to 18 months on probation. 

Linda Wright was wounded in the shoulder, after asking Andrew to shovel the sidewalk. 

Judge Elliott Levine says the stabbing apparently came as a complete surprise, even though Andrew Wright has a history of mental illness, and he was drinking the day of the incident. 

While on probation, he's ordered not to use alcohol or drugs...and he has to stay away from his mother.


 

