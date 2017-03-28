Dutton takes on Padesky for city council seat

Progressivism tends to be the common theme among those challenging incumbents on the La Crosse city council on next week's ballot.

Nick Dutton is among the group hoping for positive change in La Crosse on a wide scope of issues. Though some of the routine issues also loom large.

"The one that really stands out, the one that really got me going was probably alternate side parking," said Dutton.

He says the city needs to take a different approach to enforcement of alternate side rules, something closer to what cities like Eau Claire do.

Dutton also recognizes progress where it's taking place and wants to continue in those directions.

"I definitely want to work on helping our small businesses out," he said," I know we've got a pretty good small business boom going on right now and I'd like to continue that."

Dutton survived a February primary to face incumbent Gary Padesky on Tuesday's ballot for a south side council seat.