PRAT mailing costs about $3000 for La Crosse County

The County Board set aside $20,000 for voter information.

La Crosse County apparently won't need to spend all the money it allocated for public information on next week's tax referendum. 

In February, the county board voted to print flyers and send out post cards to tell voters about the suggested Premier Resort Area Tax, also called PRAT. 

County board chair Tara Johnson says postage for mailing the postcards added up to about $3400. 

Johnson said the total cost for advertising was estimated at about $15,000, so they rounded the spending limit up to $20,000.

The PRAT would be a half-cent sales tax, aimed at raising money for transportation needs in La Crosse County. 

Tuesday's referendum is advisory only.


 

