La Crosse County ranks high in overall health

2nd best county in the state for clinical care

La Crosse County's overall health is pretty good this year, judging by a nationwide study of factors that influence health.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation says the county is 2nd in Wisconsin for offering clinical care, while social and economic factors put the county in the top 10 for the state.

Overall, the county was in the top 25% throughout Wisconsin, dropping one spot from last year.

County health director Jen Rombalski says the county could make some improvements in reducing obesity and alcohol-related deaths.

The study also says about 80% of county residents drive alone to work instead of carpooling.



