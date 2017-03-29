Cass shuts down for roundabout construction

A section of Cass St. in La Crosse closes down today.

A few blocks of Cass between 4th and 8th streets could be offline for much of the next three months while crews improve intersections and build a roundabout at Cass and 7th Streets.

That section of Cass St. is also part of state highway 16 so the construction is a DOT-led project.

The entire project is expected to cost $2.3 million.

The DOT claims the roundabout will improve traffic safety at that intersections.

Critics have complained that the roundabout will actually make it more dangerous for pedestrians.