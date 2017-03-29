One year anniversary of YMCA food forest

Garden has 70 species of plants, many of which are edible

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of the YMCA Community Food Forest.

Weather cooperated a little better than when ground was broken in 2016, featuring temps in the 20s and snow.

Volunteers spent the day weeding and doing other spring cleaning getting the plot of land ready for the growing season.

Judd Steinback, co-owner of Coulee Region Ecoscapes reflected on how much the project had grown, saying, "Last year it was an 8,000 square foot piece of sod with a couple of old crab apple trees on it. It's now transformed into a rain harvesting, edible paradise."

The mild weather this winter has helped the growing process according to Steinback, with some plants already starting to sprout up.

He adds he feels appreciation that the community has embraced this.

"We've had hundreds of people from age 3 to age 90. It's been an incredible community event. So much of the work that's been done here, has been done by volunteers."

Volunteers are still welcome.