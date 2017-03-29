Monroe County man pleads guilty to shooting mother

Cody Kraabel was angry at his mom, because he had to get her permission in order to feed his horses.

Police say Cody Kraabel went to the loft of his family's barn in Monroe County two years ago, and shot his mother from the loft with a rifle.

Kraabel allegedly lured her to the barn, because he had to ask permission to do certain farm chores.

Terri Keepers was treated for her gunshot wound, and Kraabel was charged with attempted murder and endangering safety.

Today, Kraabel reached a plea agreement before a judge in Sparta, and he'll be sentenced in May.

Since his 2015 arrest, Kraabel has gone through medical testing and an M-R-I in Chicago.