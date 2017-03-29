 

  

Wednesday - March 29, 2017 2:12 pm

La Crosse cops bust drug house; Four arrested Featured

Written by
La Crosse cops bust drug house; Four arrested

One officer was taken to the hospital with injuries during the raid

Four people are in jail after La Crosse Police busted a drug house where heroin was being sold. 

A search warrant was executed at 10:20 Tuesday night at 1501 9th Street South, and two people ran from the residence, while a third jumped out a second story window. 

Police ended up finding 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, 22.2 grams of heroin, 2 loaded firearms and more than 6 thousand dollars in cash. 

In jail is 29 year old Devan Lewis of Milwaukee, Aric Elmore of La Crosse, 24 year old Montel Ivory of La Crosse, and 26 year old Sarita Peterson of Viola. 

They all face numerous charges including possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine.

Elmore is additionally charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Monroe County man pleads guilty to shooting mother

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR