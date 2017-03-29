La Crosse cops bust drug house; Four arrested

One officer was taken to the hospital with injuries during the raid

Four people are in jail after La Crosse Police busted a drug house where heroin was being sold.

A search warrant was executed at 10:20 Tuesday night at 1501 9th Street South, and two people ran from the residence, while a third jumped out a second story window.

Police ended up finding 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, 22.2 grams of heroin, 2 loaded firearms and more than 6 thousand dollars in cash.

In jail is 29 year old Devan Lewis of Milwaukee, Aric Elmore of La Crosse, 24 year old Montel Ivory of La Crosse, and 26 year old Sarita Peterson of Viola.

They all face numerous charges including possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine.

Elmore is additionally charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of a firearm as a felon.