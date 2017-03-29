 

  

Health director sees room for improvement in La Crosse ratings

Health director sees room for improvement in La Crosse ratings
La Crosse County goes down slightly in comparison to other Wisconsin counties
 
 
Make good choices, and you may keep yourself healthy. 
 
That's advice from the head of the La Crosse County Health Department, Jen Rombalski, analyzing new health rankings for this year which put La Crosse 16th among all Wisconsin counties.
 
Areas where Rombalski believes the county could do better include reducing sexually-transmitted disease...getting more exercise...and avoiding drinking and driving.
 
 
 
 
La Crosse County ranks high on length of life, but right in the middle of Wisconsin counties on quality of life.
 
The area's highest ratings come in quality of clinical care, and social and economic factors which affect health.
 
