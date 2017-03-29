Changes coming to La Crosse Center ramp

Gates and most reserve signs going soon

When customers of the La Crosse Center go into the center ramp to park for events, many of them get frustrated when they can't find open spaces.

Center manager Art Fahey has heard complaints that too many stalls seem to be reserved just for guests who stay at the Holiday Inn Express, also attached to the ramp.

But Fahey has good news...a new system to keep track of cars in the ramp will cut down on those reserve signs.

By June, Fahey expects to have the ticket gates removed from the center ramp, and replaced with a license plate scanning system.

He says it's like the pay system used in the main parking ramp at U-W-La Crosse.