Senate leader slows momentum on two controversial measures

MADISON, Wis.--Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is putting the brakes on proposals that would add Wisconsin to the growing list of states calling for a constitutional convention.

Fitzgerald said Thursday that senators are not yet ``up to speed on implications'' of the Republican-backed proposals.

His comments came just minutes after a Senate committee voted along party lines to advance the measures.

Fitzgerald said he has questions about the scope of what a constitutional convention would look like.

Republican Sen. Chris Kapenga wants Wisconsin to be the 30th of 34 needed states to call a convention to modify the U.S. Constitution to require the federal government have a balanced budget.

Fitzgerald also is expressing less than complete optimism about a bill allowing the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit.

Fitzgerald said Thursday that there are aspects of the proposal that ``almost everybody feels comfortable with'' given that the concealed carry law has been in place for six years.

But he's not sure if there's enough support in the senate to pass the measure.

Current law requires a permit holder to undergo training. A bill circulated this week would no longer require training, or a permit, to carry a concealed weapon.

The bill would also ease restrictions gun free zones around schools.