Mock bedroom shows parents how kids can hide drug use

Educational display highlights telltale signs of substance abuse
 
If you have kids who are teenagers or younger, and you don't suspect them of drinking or taking drugs...don't be so sure.
 
A tour being offered to La Crosse area parents will show dozens of ways that kids can hide substance abuse around the house.
 
It's known as the 'Wake-up Call' Event, happening on the Gundersen Health Care campus.
 
Gundersen educator Christie Harris says the program offered during April is aimed at getting parents to feel okay about checking on their children.
 
She urges parents to look for objects which could conceal drugs or alcohol, or spot items like magazines and clothing that promote the drug culture.
 
 
 
 
The tours begin on April 3rd, showing signs of substance abuse that could be seen in a typical teen's bedroom.
 
 
