Former mayor, council candidate busted again for selling pot

Has argued in the past he's legally selling pot under Minnesota law.

Stephen Conlin, owner of The Buzz barbershop in St. Charles has been busted again for selling marijuana.

Police from four different agencies executed a search warrant at The Buzz, at 943 Wabasha Ave. in St. Charles Wednesday night.

There they found 20 grams of marijuana as well as various paraphernalia and some shotgun shells in an attached pole shed.

Besides, a felony charge for drug dealing, Conlin faces several other charges from the bust, including being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The 59-year-old Conlin has been arrested a few times in the past for drug dealing from the business. In 2010, 2012 and 2014. He's currently on a felony-level probation.

Conlin was a candidate for mayor of St. Charles in 2012 during one of his drug convictions. He was an unsuccessful candidate for city council during another.

Prior to sentencing during an arrest in 2013, Conlin argued that adhering to Minnesota marijuana tax stamp laws made it legal for him to sell pot.

In the past, police have seized anywhere from one pound to nearly 18 pounds of marijuana from his business.

Also arrested during the Wednesday raid, 23-year-old Mickel Jeffrey Frisch.

Right before the raid, Frisch sold marijuana inside the business during a controlled buy. He was arrested by police after leaving the business.