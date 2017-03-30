 

  

Fish and plants still grown together in La Crosse aqua farm

Fish and plants still grown together in La Crosse aqua farm
Good Greens company now one year old in north La Crosse
 
After a year in business, an unusual farm operation in north La Crosse is still going, and finding ways to market its produce.
 
It's an indoor aquaponic farm, using only water to grow vegetables...water that's also used to raise fish.
 
The Good Greens company is seeking out customers for its veggies.
 
Only certain plants can be grown in the system, with water fertilized by fish waste.
 
That includes chard and kale, and Mary Rohrer from O-R-C Industries says those products are ideal to sell to Organic Valley.
 
 
 
 
O-R-C provides workers for the aquaponic farm.
 
Good Greens does not have a marketing department yet, so it has delayed plans to operate its own store.
 
 
 
