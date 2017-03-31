WI Supreme Court: No new trial for Jeffrey Lepsch

Minnesota man blamed jury bias for his conviction in May's Photo murders

The appeals process appears to be over for Jeffrey Lepsch.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has turned down all of Lepsch's arguments for a new trial in the double murder of Paul and A.J. Petras at May's Photo in La Crosse.

Lepsch argued that several jurors at his trial had made up their minds about his guilt before being chosen, and that the trial court had violated rules which would allow him to challenge the jury selection.

Lepsch was convicted of killing the father and son during a daytime robbery at the family's camera store in 2012.

Surveillance videos of the crime scene from other businesses led police to track down Lepsch weeks after the murders.