 

  

Friday - March 31, 2017 9:17 am

WI Supreme Court: No new trial for Jeffrey Lepsch Featured

Written by
WI Supreme Court: No new trial for Jeffrey Lepsch
Minnesota man blamed jury bias for his conviction in May's Photo murders
 
The appeals process appears to be over for Jeffrey Lepsch.
 
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has turned down all of Lepsch's arguments for a new trial in the double murder of Paul and A.J. Petras at May's Photo in La Crosse.
 
Lepsch argued that several jurors at his trial had made up their minds about his guilt before being chosen, and that the trial court had violated rules which would allow him to challenge the jury selection.
 
Lepsch was convicted of killing the father and son during a daytime robbery at the family's camera store in 2012.
 
Surveillance videos of the crime scene from other businesses led police to track down Lepsch weeks after the murders.
 
 
 
Last modified on Friday - March 31, 2017 10:14 am
Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Fish and plants still grown together in La Crosse aqua farm Westby High principal back at work »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR