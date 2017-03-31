Westby High principal back at work

Karl Stoker was off the job for 2 weeks, for undisclosed reasons

The administrative leave is over for the principal of Westby High School, but an investigation into his activities is not over.

Karl Stoker is back at work today...two weeks after he was placed on leave by the Westby school district.

Stoker had filed a grievance earlier in the school year, and the Westby school board has decided to look into the reasons for that grievance, and for the action taken against him.

Dozens of students staged a sit-in supporting Stoker at Westby High on March 24th.

Because of personnel privacy concerns, the district has not explained why Stoker was off the job for the last two weeks.

He had recently said he planned to retire a year from now.