Westby High principal back at work Featured

Westby High principal back at work
Karl Stoker was off the job for 2 weeks, for undisclosed reasons
 
The administrative leave is over for the principal of Westby High School, but an investigation into his activities is not over.
 
Karl Stoker is back at work today...two weeks after he was placed on leave by the Westby school district.
 
Stoker had filed a grievance earlier in the school year, and the Westby school board has decided to look into the reasons for that grievance, and for the action taken against him.
 
Dozens of students staged a sit-in supporting Stoker at Westby High on March 24th.
 
Because of personnel privacy concerns, the district has not explained why Stoker was off the job for the last two weeks.
 
He had recently said he planned to retire a year from now.
 
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

