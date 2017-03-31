MILWAUKEE-- The Milwaukee Public Schools Board has approved a resolution designating the district as a ``safe haven'' for students and families in the country illegally.

Board members said before they voted that they wanted to ease fears from students and their families because of President Donald Trump's directive to crack down on illegal immigration.

They voted 8-0 Thursday night to approve the resolution.

The resolution was co-sponsored by board member Dr. Tatiana Joseph. She came to America from Costa Rica as a child of undocumented immigrants.

The resolution prohibits school staff, volunteers, and contractors from using district resources to facilitate the arrest of people in the country illegally.

It also establishes steps to take if immigration enforcement agents try to enter a school.

The resolution cites Supreme Court case law and the fourteenth amendment of the Constitution as well as the district's own policies for providing safe and welcoming environments for all students.

Several school districts around the country have also sought to establish guidelines aimed at protecting students and their families from immigration enforcement actions.