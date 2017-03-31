 

  

Friday - March 31, 2017 10:19 am

Holmen Police show support for fallen Wisconsin officer Featured

Written by
Holmen Police show support for fallen Wisconsin officer

Weiland's daughter called him a hero in a eulogy

Members of the Holmen Police Department attended the service for fallen Everest Metro Police Officer Jason Weiland on Wednesday. 

Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins says it was important to show their support 

"There's kind of a interconnection between all law enforcement. So it was just showing respect and support and honor."

Thousands of people lined the streets along the procession of law enforcement vehicles from across the state. 

Collins says he was impressed by the support of the community.

"It was a long procession and people were lining the streets holding signs and doing nothing but showing support. Obviously support of the community is important for any police department"

Collins adds it opens your eyes to the dangers you face everyday when an officer is killed close to home. 

Weiland was one of 4 people killed on March 22nd by a man police say was trying to kill his wife. 

The wife's divorce lawyer and two other people at a bank were murdered in the shooting spree. 

The suspect is still in the hospital. 

Last modified on Friday - March 31, 2017 10:50 am
Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « MPS now 'safe haven'

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR