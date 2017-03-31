Holmen Police show support for fallen Wisconsin officer

Members of the Holmen Police Department attended the service for fallen Everest Metro Police Officer Jason Weiland on Wednesday.

Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins says it was important to show their support

"There's kind of a interconnection between all law enforcement. So it was just showing respect and support and honor."

Thousands of people lined the streets along the procession of law enforcement vehicles from across the state.

Collins says he was impressed by the support of the community.

"It was a long procession and people were lining the streets holding signs and doing nothing but showing support. Obviously support of the community is important for any police department"

Collins adds it opens your eyes to the dangers you face everyday when an officer is killed close to home.

Weiland was one of 4 people killed on March 22nd by a man police say was trying to kill his wife.

The wife's divorce lawyer and two other people at a bank were murdered in the shooting spree.

The suspect is still in the hospital.