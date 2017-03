Two finalists have been named to replace La Crosse fire chief Gregg Cleveland, who will retire later this year.

Brian Lee, a retired deputy fire chief from Washington DC and Leeland “Ken” Gilliam, who is currently a Deputy Fire Chief at the St. Paul Fire Department and Director of Fire and Rescue Training at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

The two were selected after initial interviews.

Cleveland retires in June after 11 years with the department.