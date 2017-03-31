Kind finds over $100K in office savings

Nearly $2 million given back in two decades

Congressman Ron Kind has performed his yearly house-cleaning ritual.

The La Crosse Democrat has found places to cut in his office budget, and is returning more than 105-thousand dollars to Uncle Sam.

During his 21 years in Congress, Kind has given back more than $1.7 million in office funding to the Treasury.

He says that members of both parties have followed his example, in trimming their own office spending.