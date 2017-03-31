Joyner can apply for release in 2056

La Crosse man apologizes for killing his wife in front of couple's children

A brutal murder caught on cellphone video, and seemingly committed without warning.

For that crime, Haron Joyner of La Crosse is going to prison for life.

But he will get a chance to ask for release in March of 2056...exactly 40 years after the crime.

Joyner was sentenced on Friday by Judge Scott Horne, who called the video of Jessica Joyner's stabbing the 'most chilling moment' of his career as an attorney or judge.

Horne noted that according to the video, Haron Joyner was not highly emotional leading up to the attack, but quickly stabbed Jessica three times in the head and neck while swearing at her.



Joyner says he wishes he could take back the murder, committed as the couple's five young children were nearby in the family apartment.

