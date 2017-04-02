

MADISON, Wis.--Any doubts that key parts of Gov. Scott Walker's budget face big hurdles with fellow Republicans have been erased after three days of hearings on the spending plan.



Republicans were clear before the ink was even dry on Walker's budget that they had major issues, particularly on how to address a projected $1 billion shortfall for roads. But their dislike for Walker's plan to plug that and other hallmarks of his budget came into sharper focus during last week's marathon agency hearings.

Republican state senator Luther Olsen is among those calling for a revenue fix to help a transportation shortfall.

"Roads are getting worse and they're only going to get worse and they're only going to get more expensive if we don't take the bull by the horns and put some more revenue into the system," Olsen said during budget hearings.

Olsen and many other republicans pushing for an increase in the state's gas tax.

Wisconsin's gas tax, at $.33 per gallon, is currently in the top 20 for the nation, according to the American Petroleum Institute.



And now the public gets a chance to weigh in on the state's budget plan. The first of six public hearings is Monday in Platteville.



How much of Walker's plan survives the legislative overhaul will also be a test of his political strength midway through his second term.