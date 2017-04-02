$5 could be the cost for dumping brush in La Crosse soon

La Crosse's free brush site wouldn't be free anymore.

That's according to a plan for operation of the site on Isle la Plume getting reviewed in city hall this morning.

Today's Trees is the contractor that chips brush for free at Isle la Plume.

Owner Jeff Weidman wants more control over the site to keep out things like dirt and chunks of metal that damage his chipper.

He's proposed charging city residents an annual $5 fee to dump brush.

Those coming from outside of La Crosse would pay $10 or more every time they dump.

Contractors would pay an annual $200 fee.

Dumping grass clippings would remain under control of the city and would likely continue to be a free service.