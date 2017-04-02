Kind wants independent probe of Russian election tampering

Too much partisanship in Washington is getting in the way of a fair investigation of how Russia may have influenced the U.S. presidential race.

La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind is saying that, in suggesting an independent prosecutor to lead the probe, instead of having a committee in the Republican-controlled House do the job.

Kind believes there is enough evidence of Russian involvement in the November election to justify a non-partisan investigation.



Democrat Kind is showing support for the House Intelligence Committee chairman, Republican Devin Nunes of California.

Years ago, Kind and Nunes co-sponsored a House bill to promote agricultural research.

