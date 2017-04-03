 

  

Monday - April 3, 2017 9:43 am

Swantz backs Lehrke for council

 A key endorsement from one city council president against a former one.  

La Crosse city council president Dick Swantz says he's backing current city clerk, Teri Lehrke for reelection.  

Swantz says Lehrke is the only candidate qualified to do the job of city clerk and believes Audrey Kader would struggle with the responsibilities of clerk.  

Kader was council president before Swantz.  She's not running for her city council seat in tomorrow's election but is challenging Lehrke instead.  

Lehrke has been city clerk since 1993 and has only had an opponent once.  Twenty years ago.  

Swantz is not running for reelection.  

