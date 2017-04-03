Voting Tuesday? A .5 percent sales tax proposal should get you to poll

Being sold as tourist related tax, it will simply be sales tax on most items.

One year ago today, presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke to a rally at the La Crosse Center.

The next day, 62 percent of La Crosse County voters cast ballots in the primary election. Another April election happens Tuesday but without a presidential race, of course, and only 20 percent are expected to vote.

But, there is at least one key item on the ballot that will affect the entire county.

It's called the Premier Resort Area Tax (PRAT). It's one thing on the ballot Tuesday that could bring out voters in La Crosse County.

The controversial tax plan is being called a tourist tax but, what it is really is a half-percent sales tax on anything from candy to tobacco (see picture above for sample of items that would be taxed).

The goal of the tax is to raise money for road and bridge repairs.

If PRAT is endorsed, the state legislature and the county board would have to vote for it, and then it would come up for a second referendum.

PRAT is sold like this on the ballot:

"The County has identified $87.6 million in unmet road needs. To pay for transportation infrastructure in place of annual borrowing, should La Crosse County seek authority to levy a 0.5 percent (1/2 cent on the dollar) sales tax on tourist related items sold, leased or rented through tourist related retailers, (approximately 50% of local retail sales)?"

Other items on the La Crosse County ballot include city council races, a city clerk race, the state school superintendent contest, along with some school related items.

State Superintendent race: Tony Evers vs. Lowell E. Holtz

City Clerk race: Audrey Kader vs. Teri Lehrke

City council races-

District 3: Barb Janssen vs. Jai Johnson

District 4: David D. Marshall vs. Bob Seaquist

District 6: James T. Cherf vs. Jacqui Marcou

District 7: Gary W. Padesky vs. Nick Dutton

District 8: Jessica Olson vs. Jeff Bagniefski

District 10: Paul Medinger vs. Richard P. Becker