 

  

Monday - April 3, 2017 6:57 pm

Gov. Scott Walker in La Crosse on Tuesday

Written by
Gov. Scott Walker in La Crosse on Tuesday

Walker hopes to make Wisconsin is first
state to drug test for medicaid recipients.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will visit a La Crosse medical center on Tuesday.

An announcement from Walker's office says the media-only event at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

The visit will be for the governor to highlight what his office calls his budget proposals "supporting Wisconsin's healthcare industry and professionals."  

The visit comes a day after national reports pointed to Walker aiming to make Wisconsin the first state in the nation to require drug testing of Medicaid recipients. Those that qualify for Medicaid are either in or close to poverty.  

Last modified on Tuesday - April 4, 2017 2:16 am
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Voting Tuesday? A .5 percent sales tax proposal should get you to poll Automated ticketing system to park at La Crosse's city hall »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR