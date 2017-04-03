Gov. Scott Walker in La Crosse on Tuesday

Walker hopes to make Wisconsin is first state to drug test for medicaid recipients.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will visit a La Crosse medical center on Tuesday.

An announcement from Walker's office says the media-only event at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

The visit will be for the governor to highlight what his office calls his budget proposals "supporting Wisconsin's healthcare industry and professionals."

The visit comes a day after national reports pointed to Walker aiming to make Wisconsin the first state in the nation to require drug testing of Medicaid recipients. Those that qualify for Medicaid are either in or close to poverty.