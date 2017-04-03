 

  

Monday - April 3, 2017 7:19 pm

Automated ticketing system to park at La Crosse's city hall Featured

Written by
Automated ticketing system to park at La Crosse&#039;s city hall

Plan hopes to end employees using public spaces.

Responding to a need to be more customer service oriented, the city of La Crosse plans to crack down on public employees using visitor parking spaces at city hall.  

The new plan will use an automated system, which means tickets for those cars not registered to use employee spaces but will also mean employees will be banned from using visitor spaces.

The new plan, that will be tried on a probationary basis for six months, also adds a couple of handicapped spaces and two new spots for veterans or expecting mothers.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has called the need to improve visitor parking a necessity in a pursuit of improved customer service.  

