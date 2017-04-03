La Crosse schools project $1.2 million needed for improvements

The La Crosse school district has projected $1.2 million in capital improvement projects for the upcoming school year.

The school board was informed Monday night after a presentation by buildings and grounds director Joe Ledvina on Monday night.

Those improvements include a board directive for a substantial security upgrade at Longfellow Middle School, which will have "a secure entrance and office entry area," Ledvina said.

Ledvina added that future projects will have to include HVAC work at both Logan and Central high schools, which are starting to age.

"If you look at the two high schools - one was built in 1979 and one was built in the late 60s - we need to start doing some things there," he told the board.

Ledvina says the plans are constantly changing based on conversations held with engineers and administration on the most pressing needs for the buildings.