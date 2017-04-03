Police in Lewiston seek sexual assault suspect

Woman says she was assaulted

Saturday morning while out walking

LEWISTON, Minn. -- Officers in Winona County are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Lewiston over the weekend.

The woman says she was walking down a street early Saturday morning when a man approached her and asked if she was OK.

She says the man hugged her against her will, and then pushed her against a fence and started undressing her.

She told police that she kneed the man and he ran away.

The man was described as under 6 feet tall, in his 30s, with dark hair and a mustache.

He was wearing a dark jacket.