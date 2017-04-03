 

  

Monday - April 3, 2017 9:31 pm

Police in Lewiston seek sexual assault suspect

Written by
Police in Lewiston seek sexual assault suspect
Woman says she was assaulted
Saturday morning while out walking
LEWISTON, Minn. -- Officers in Winona County are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Lewiston over the weekend.
 
The woman says she was walking down a street early Saturday morning when a man approached her and asked if she was OK.
 
She says the man hugged her against her will, and then pushed her against a fence and started undressing her.
 
She told police that she kneed the man and he ran away.
 
The man was described as under 6 feet tall, in his 30s, with dark hair and a mustache.
 
He was wearing a dark jacket.
Last modified on Monday - April 3, 2017 9:41 pm
Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « La Crosse schools project $1.2 million needed for improvements

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR