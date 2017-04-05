Council split on having police regulate pawn shops, second-hand stores in La Crosse

New rules could put those stores out of business, one owner said.

La Crosse's police dept. plans to keep tighter control on the business of second-hand businesses and pawn shops may be on hold for now.

Tuesday, a city council committee was split on a proposal to very tightly regulate how those businesses maintain their inventory and pay the people who sell items.

Police chief Ron Tischer says the need for the new rules should be pretty obvious.

"The point here is to catch criminals," Tischer said. "Hopefully dissuade people from stealing things and trying to make a quick buck for whatever they need."

But some second-hand dealers, like the Antique Center in downtown La Crosse, say the proposed rules are onerous enough to put them out of business.