Voters approve .5 percent sales tax, dubbed PRAT tax in La Crosse

Many business groups campaigned against what will tax most goods in area.

Taxpayers in La Crosse County appear ready to try a new sales tax, aimed at raising money for road repairs.

The premier resort area tax (PRAT) advisory referendum won with 54.9 percent of the vote.

It will add a half-percent sales tax to most goods sold in La Crosse County (examples in picture above).

Several local groups campaigned against the tax, suggesting that it might hurt small businesses or keep visitors away. Those groups included Downtown Mainstreet and the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

The tax has not been tried by an entire county before, but has been used by communities in Wisconsin.

The tax now must be approved by the state legislature and the county board. It would then need approval in a second referendum before it takes effect.

The county has suggested it as a way to raise a few million dollars a year for road repairs to make up for a lack of highway funding from Madison.