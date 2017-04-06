Walker berates Baldwin in tweet storm over Gorsuch, but is ignored

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is renewing his Twitter battle with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin over her opposition to President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Baldwin supports a Democratic filibuster to block Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court, a move that would require 60 votes to overcome.

Walker tweeted on Tuesday that Baldwin "broke her word to Wisconsinites to give Judge Gorsuch a fair shot. Now a partisan filibuster?"

Walker and Baldwin previously engaged one another on Twitter about Gorsuch back in February. But this time Baldwin did not engage, even after Walker sent a series of eight critical tweets.

Democratic Party spokeswoman Gillian Drummond says while Walker is tweeting, "Baldwin is busy fighting the Washington establishment's plan to yank health care away from Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions."

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he will vote for Gorsuch and he hopes Baldwin would at least oppose the filibuster even if she's going to vote against the nomination.