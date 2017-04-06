Guardrail on fatal stretch of road in La Crosse gets to final approval stage

Two have died in last three years in Swift Creek.

A guardrail for a proven fatal stretch of road in La Crosse is in the final approval stage.

Tonight, a city council committee will vote on whether to fund a $25,000 beam railing along Norplex Dr. from Jackson St. to the Niedbalsksi Bridge that crosses Swift Creek.

The creek is the fast moving cut off of the Mississippi River, in which two drivers have died in recent years. Both lost control of their cars and plummeted down the embankment into Swift Creek. Both drowned. Both were apparently drunk.

In February, it was 22-year-old Jason McElwain who drove into the creek and died, his body recovered several days later. His father, Mark, urged the city to install a guardrail at the site and La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat agreed immediately.

It was early on New Year's Day in 2014 that 21-year-old Ellen Ahmann also died in Swift Creek.