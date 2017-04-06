Watchdog points out Gundersen campaign donors for Walker, who visited facility Tuesday

Walker received over $44,000 from system's CEO, executives and professionals.

A campaign watchdog group in Wisconsin is taking a veiled shot at a La Crosse medical facility toured by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign notes that Gundersen Health System CEO Scott Rathgaber has been a Walker supporter, donating nearly $3,500 to Walker campaigns between 2010 and 2016.

But Rathgaber's not the only one the group names as "bigwig" donors. The campaign watchdog group points to the $44,000-plus that Gundersen "executives and medical professionals" have contributed to Walker since 2010.

Topping that list is pathologist Laurence Berg, donating $12,000 to Walker during that time.