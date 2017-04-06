 

  

Thursday - April 6, 2017 2:06 am

Watchdog points out Gundersen campaign donors for Walker, who visited facility Tuesday

Written by
Watchdog points out Gundersen campaign donors for Walker, who visited facility Tuesday

Walker received over $44,000 from system's CEO, executives and professionals.

A campaign watchdog group in Wisconsin is taking a veiled shot at a La Crosse medical facility toured by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign notes that Gundersen Health System CEO Scott Rathgaber has been a Walker supporter, donating nearly $3,500 to Walker campaigns between 2010 and 2016.

But Rathgaber's not the only one the group names as "bigwig" donors. The campaign watchdog group points to the $44,000-plus that Gundersen "executives and medical professionals" have contributed to Walker since 2010.

Topping that list is pathologist Laurence Berg, donating $12,000 to Walker during that time.

Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Guardrail on fatal stretch of road in La Crosse gets to final approval stage Wisconsin communities banning together to get corporate money out of politics »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR